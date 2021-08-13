Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.65 ($36.06).

SZG stock opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €33.34 ($39.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.83.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

