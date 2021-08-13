Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.35.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.27 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

