Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

