Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 11,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.