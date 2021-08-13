Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $236,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

