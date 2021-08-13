Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.55. 93,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

