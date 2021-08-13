Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $192.52 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

