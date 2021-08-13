Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,464 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,758. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86.

