Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.48. 931,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

