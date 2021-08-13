Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITQRU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.