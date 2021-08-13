Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 60.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

