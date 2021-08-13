Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

