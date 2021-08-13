Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTSU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLTSU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.