Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 267% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and $7.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 140.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

