SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $194,336.32 and approximately $41.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021213 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,260,896 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

