Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 27,700 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Safehold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
