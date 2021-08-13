Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 27,700 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Safehold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

