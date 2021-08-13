Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,255,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

