Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 440,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.