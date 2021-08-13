RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 13,453 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,095,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 293,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,461. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48.

