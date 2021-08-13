RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 22.62% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,751,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SEIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.