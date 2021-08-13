RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 440,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.