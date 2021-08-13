RWM Asset Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

