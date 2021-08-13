RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. 1,663,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,499. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.44. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.