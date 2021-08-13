RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,666 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,776 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,906. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

