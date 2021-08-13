RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,703,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 160,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,010. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

