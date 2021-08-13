RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 108.14 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £300.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

