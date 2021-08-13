RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

