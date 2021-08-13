RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.90. RPC shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,156,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders sold 1,189,000 shares of company stock worth $6,615,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.