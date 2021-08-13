RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.90. RPC shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,156,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders sold 1,189,000 shares of company stock worth $6,615,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.