Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 534.6% in July

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 534.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,200. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
