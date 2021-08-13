Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 534.6% in July

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 534.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,200. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

