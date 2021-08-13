Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,637 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

