Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,706 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

