Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE H opened at C$31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.