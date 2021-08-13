Royal Bank of Canada Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $7.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.