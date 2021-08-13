Royal Bank of Canada Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $7.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.
Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
