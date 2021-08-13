Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.