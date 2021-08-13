Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $44.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

