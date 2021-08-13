Royal Bank of Canada Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teradata were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teradata by 2,796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE:TDC opened at $52.55 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 525.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

