Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 4,311.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Amplify International Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBUY opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.