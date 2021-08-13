Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.01 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $818.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.