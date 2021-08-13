Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$41.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTSHF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

WTSHF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

