Roth Capital Trims NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Target Price to $6.00

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 36.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 167,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 40.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 117.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

