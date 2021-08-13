Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 8303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 42.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Root by 497.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 479,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

