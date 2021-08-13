Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.32. Romeo Power shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 71,548 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 344,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

