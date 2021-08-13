Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $177,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

