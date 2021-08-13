Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 212,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,450,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,074,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

