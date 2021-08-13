Robert W. Baird Cuts The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $24.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

