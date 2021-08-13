Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.70

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 8823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

