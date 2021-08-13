RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

