RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

