Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
