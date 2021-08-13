Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

