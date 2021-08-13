Reviewing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $41.60 million 0.73 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wilhelmina International and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.94%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International -0.15% -0.36% -0.20% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.